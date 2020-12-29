Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.00 and last traded at $81.00. Approximately 440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.54.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exor in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average is $60.98.

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance, luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as offers mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

