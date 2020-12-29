Faceter Reaches Market Cap of $414,654.11 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Faceter has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $24.68, $5.60 and $20.33. Faceter has a market cap of $414,654.11 and $525.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00042457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.98 or 0.00283488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00028302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $564.44 or 0.02078668 BTC.

Faceter Profile

FACE is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

