Fantom Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.04 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox and Bgogo. Over the last week, Fantom has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $41.94 million and $6.04 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00141525 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00193739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.92 or 0.00602009 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.00324248 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018548 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00055593 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, DDEX, Bgogo, IDEX, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.