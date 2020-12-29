Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Farmland Partners has decreased its dividend by 60.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Farmland Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -666.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Farmland Partners to earn $0.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $253.29 million, a P/E ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 0.83. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $9.03.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 18.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Farmland Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

