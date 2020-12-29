Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.47

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.47 and last traded at $50.03, with a volume of 3574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.05.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,550 shares of company stock worth $158,865 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 375.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

