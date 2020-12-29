Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading Down 7.5%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s share price traded down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $90.22 and last traded at $90.22. 5,042,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 7,095,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.49.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $157,537.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,263,016.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 9,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $732,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,293,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,597 shares of company stock worth $54,419,182. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

