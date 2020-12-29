Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $40.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fathom traded as high as $38.95 and last traded at $38.95, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Fathom during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Fathom during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Fathom alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.