FedoraCoin (TIPS) Price Reaches $0.0000

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. One FedoraCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FedoraCoin has a market capitalization of $149,044.25 and approximately $44.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded down 42.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.65 or 0.00478316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 2,508.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000205 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin (TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

FedoraCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

