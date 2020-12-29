Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.08. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 244.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,230 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.19. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

