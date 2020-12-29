Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 77.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 61.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.48.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.