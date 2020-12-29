Financial Analysis: Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) versus Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF)

Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) and Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of Seadrill shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Infinity Energy Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Infinity Energy Resources and Seadrill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Energy Resources N/A N/A $1.85 million N/A N/A Seadrill $1.39 billion 0.02 -$1.22 billion N/A N/A

Infinity Energy Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seadrill.

Volatility & Risk

Infinity Energy Resources has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seadrill has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Infinity Energy Resources and Seadrill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Seadrill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Infinity Energy Resources and Seadrill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Energy Resources N/A -6.74% 2,054.79% Seadrill -181.00% -97.47% -11.01%

Summary

Infinity Energy Resources beats Seadrill on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinity Energy Resources

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relates to semi-submersible rigs and drill ships for harsh and benign environments in mid, deep, and ultra-deep waters. The Jack-up Rigs segment provides drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environment in shallow waters. The Other segment offers management services to third parties and related parties. The company operates a fleet of 35 drilling units, including 7 drill ships, 12 semi-submersible rigs, and 16 jack-up rigs. It serves oil super-majors, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. Seadrill Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

