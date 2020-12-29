Financial Analysis: Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) & Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and Selective Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Point Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Selective Insurance Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Selective Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $61.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.39%. Given Selective Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Selective Insurance Group is more favorable than Third Point Reinsurance.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Third Point Reinsurance and Selective Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Point Reinsurance $982.70 million 0.90 $200.62 million N/A N/A Selective Insurance Group $2.85 billion 1.41 $271.62 million $4.40 15.26

Selective Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Third Point Reinsurance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Third Point Reinsurance and Selective Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Point Reinsurance N/A -3.34% -1.31% Selective Insurance Group 6.73% 9.90% 2.41%

Volatility and Risk

Third Point Reinsurance has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group beats Third Point Reinsurance on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products. It also invests in fixed income investments and preferred stocks, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. The company provides its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.