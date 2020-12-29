Fireball Market Capitalization Achieves $33,462.81 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 46% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Fireball has a total market cap of $33,462.81 and approximately $2,093.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fireball has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. One Fireball token can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00006258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00049867 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.73 or 0.00508196 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 74.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00030040 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000505 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00021954 BTC.

Fireball Token Profile

FIRE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,170 tokens. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

Buying and Selling Fireball

Fireball can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

