Firo (XZC) Achieves Market Cap of $36.35 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Firo has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $3.20 or 0.00012050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a market capitalization of $36.35 million and $3.02 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,530.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $719.28 or 0.02711095 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.34 or 0.00464890 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $341.36 or 0.01286655 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.15 or 0.00599877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00237565 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00021245 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1,077.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Firo

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,370,568 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Firo

Firo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

