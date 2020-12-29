Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.11.

Five9 stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,054. Five9 has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $187.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.23. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total transaction of $2,107,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,184,108.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $3,519,839.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,200,736.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,125 shares of company stock worth $11,507,675. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Five9 by 1.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Five9 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Five9 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,600,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Five9 during the third quarter worth $1,403,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

