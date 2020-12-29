Flit Token (FLT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,250.00

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Flit Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Flit Token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flit Token has a market cap of $836.38 and approximately $4,250.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.83 or 0.00482008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,925.61 or 0.99963558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005025 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00020153 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00014108 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2,158.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002734 BTC.

About Flit Token

FLT is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Flit Token is medium.com/@flittoken . Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flit Token’s official website is flittoken.com

Flit Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flit Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

