Flowserve (FLS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Flowserve (NYSE: FLS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/25/2020 – Flowserve was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – Flowserve was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – Flowserve had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Flowserve was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Flowserve was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/9/2020 – Flowserve had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Flowserve had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

NYSE:FLS opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.46. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $924.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Flowserve by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 395,572 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Flowserve by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

