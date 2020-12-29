Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)’s share price dropped 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 762,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 356,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

FLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fly Leasing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fly Leasing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $300.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.58). Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fly Leasing Limited will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fly Leasing by 2,010.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 432,306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 52.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 39,809 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 27.3% during the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 367,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 78,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

