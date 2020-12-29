FMC (NYSE:FMC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $107.92

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $107.92 and traded as high as $115.21. FMC shares last traded at $112.65, with a volume of 352,896 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rowe lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.53.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In related news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FMC by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

