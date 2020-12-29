FMC (NYSE:FMC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.92

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $107.92 and traded as high as $115.21. FMC shares last traded at $112.65, with a volume of 352,896 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.53.

Get FMC alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.92.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 298.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 701,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,321,000 after buying an additional 525,425 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in FMC by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,752,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,372,000 after purchasing an additional 345,150 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in FMC by 1,623.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 357,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,902,000 after purchasing an additional 337,101 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in FMC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,211,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 960,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,698,000 after purchasing an additional 212,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.