Folder Protocol (FOL) Market Cap Hits $2.17 Million

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. Folder Protocol has a market cap of $2.17 million and $451,087.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Folder Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00002731 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00023861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00142388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00206461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.00588350 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00329158 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00054529 BTC.

Folder Protocol Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com

Folder Protocol Token Trading

Folder Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

