Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Trading Down 11%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s share price fell 11% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.47. 26,431,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 626% from the average session volume of 3,640,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRSX. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Foresight Autonomous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $251.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.23% of Foresight Autonomous as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

