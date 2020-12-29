Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FSM. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.97.

FSM traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $7.65. 3,280,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,280. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 412,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 113,288 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

