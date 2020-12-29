Fountain Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Fountain has a market capitalization of $674,765.65 and approximately $2,525.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Fountain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00023022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00131728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00624133 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00160458 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00323975 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017307 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00057686 BTC.

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

Fountain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

