Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Treasurer Ellen T. Albrecht Sells 30,000 Shares

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Treasurer Ellen T. Albrecht sold 30,000 shares of Fuel Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 80,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,803.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $7.04.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fuel Tech stock. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 7.42% of Fuel Tech worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

