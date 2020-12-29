FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.92 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will report $15.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.10 million to $16.73 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $11.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $69.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $70.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $83.63 million, with estimates ranging from $74.30 million to $92.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

FCEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of FCEL stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,383,884. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $13.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $107,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $755,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

