Futu (NASDAQ:FHL) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.72

Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:FHL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.72 and last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 6006521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FHL)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage platform in Hong Kong, China, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Its platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets; market data and information; and securities lending services.

