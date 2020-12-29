Game.com 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $101,804.00 (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Game.com has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Game.com token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, Gate.io and HADAX. Game.com has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $101,804.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Game.com alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00043972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.88 or 0.00291347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00029890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $571.40 or 0.02137699 BTC.

Game.com Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official website is game.com . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

Game.com Token Trading

Game.com can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BitForex, HADAX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.