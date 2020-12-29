Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) Shares Gap Down to $43.55

Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.55, but opened at $42.00. Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 33,783 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 33.50 ($0.44).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13. The firm has a market cap of £57.80 million and a P/E ratio of -18.15.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

