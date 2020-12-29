Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) fell 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $6.05. 1,140,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,432,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

A number of research firms have commented on GEL. ValuEngine upgraded Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Capital One Financial raised Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.83.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.96 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

