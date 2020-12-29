Genesis Vision Price Reaches $1.43 on Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00005374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and $313,650.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00042989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00287807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00028412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.33 or 0.02132197 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

