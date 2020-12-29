Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.47. 14,634,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 27,726,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Genius Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.
The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69.
About Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS)
Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.
