Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives $4.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Geron during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,568,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Geron during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,346,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Geron during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,423,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Geron by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,647,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Geron by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188,676 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Geron has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $485.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Geron will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

