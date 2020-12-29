Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,011,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,349 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Geron were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GERN. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Geron during the second quarter worth approximately $33,568,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Geron during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,346,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,423,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Geron by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,647,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Geron by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188,676 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GERN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.71.

GERN stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Geron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $487.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

