GeyserCoin Market Cap Achieves $18,790.21 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $18,790.21 and $4.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GeyserCoin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,372,287 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

GeyserCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

