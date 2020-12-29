Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) stock opened at C$20.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 21.46. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.96 and a 12 month high of C$28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.96.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.1399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Brown acquired 10,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.09 per share, with a total value of C$182,057.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,815,711.39. Also, Director Sean Wilson acquired 5,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,562.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,669,313.66.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB set a C$24.00 price target on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial cut Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.06.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

