Gifto Market Cap Hits $18.32 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $18.32 million and $19.42 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gifto has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00042947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00285040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00028402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $557.50 or 0.02065869 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto (GTO) is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.