Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) rose 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 478,329 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 442,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

GILT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $356.27 million, a P/E ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.27 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

