Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

GBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $271,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after acquiring an additional 149,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 32,467 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBT traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,054. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.56 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

