Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $13.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Gold Fields stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 145,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,664,959. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

