Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $23.07 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $23,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 469.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 54,538 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after buying an additional 45,401 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 334,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,411,000 after buying an additional 30,790 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 46.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Argus started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

