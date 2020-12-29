Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $24.27 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $24,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,983,000 after acquiring an additional 103,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,754,000 after buying an additional 30,793 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,047,000 after purchasing an additional 233,803 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,364,000 after buying an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,624,000 after buying an additional 81,716 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $5,227,358.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,946,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.38.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $207.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.66, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.08 and its 200 day moving average is $185.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $208.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

