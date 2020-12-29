Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $18,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 384,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,803,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Amphenol by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Amphenol by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.08.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APH stock opened at $129.84 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $135.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.98.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

