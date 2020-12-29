Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 18,276 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,276 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of International Paper worth $19,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IP opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IP. ValuEngine cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

