Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 3,248 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $21,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 14.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 14.5% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 27.4% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 93.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $148.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.80, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sun Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

