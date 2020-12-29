Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $21,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,621,000 after buying an additional 1,823,668 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,711,000 after purchasing an additional 92,274 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 536,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,602,000 after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after purchasing an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $153.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.40. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $157.92.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.