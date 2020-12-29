Grid+ Hits 1-Day Volume of $83,357.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and $83,357.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grid+ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00043341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00289814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00028793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.57 or 0.02137250 BTC.

Grid+ Token Profile

GRID is a token. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io

Buying and Selling Grid+

Grid+ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.