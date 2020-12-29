Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM) Shares Gap Up to $81.00

Shares of Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) (LON:GFM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.00, but opened at $85.00. Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) shares last traded at $90.16, with a volume of 385,588 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of £155.54 million and a P/E ratio of -73.64.

In other Griffin Mining Limited (GFM.L) news, insider Mark Hine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11), for a total value of £8,500 ($11,105.30).

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

