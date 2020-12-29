Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Shares Up 4%

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.65. 246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPAGF. Citigroup lowered Gruma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gruma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crÃªpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; and rice and oats.

