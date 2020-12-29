Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0259 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 67.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.